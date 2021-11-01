Very nice, updated home in desirable College Park Subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bedroom has full bath with large walk-in tiled shower. Carport was converted to a large family room with a half bath and laundry area. Living room overlooks the well equipped kitchen and has a bar area. In 2019 they added a 11x17 screen porch, side and front porches and new roof. Out back in the fenced yard is a 14 x 22 single garage which could also be used as a man cave / she-shed. There is an additional 10 x 12 storage building which will remain. Small Maple tree in back yard is going to be relocated. Appointment only, call today to see this beautiful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $215,000
