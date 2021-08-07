 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $218,000

New Construction by ASB Construction LLC in Highgate Subdivision, Phase II. Home features an open floor plan with Granite Counter Tops, and SPC Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Master BR Suite with large walk in closet, tiled shower and soaker tub. Exterior features a large front porch and a screened back porch.

