3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $219,000

Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of Longleaf! The appeal of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes starts with the large front porch perfect for swinging and relaxing! The first floor of this home includes a bedroom, full bathroom, large living room, dining room, kitchen, and a laundry room that leads to the side door. The second floor includes 2 more spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large walk in closet/attic space. The exterior of the home features a new roof in 2020, new upstairs HVAC unit in 2020, a fully fenced backyard, a detached storage shed, an attached storage room, large covered front porch, back deck, and a side entrance to the house. The interior features beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting, a living room mantel, updated lighting and fans, new hardware in the kitchen, and fresh interior paint! Don't delay, you are sure to love all this home has to offer!