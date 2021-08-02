 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $219,000

Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of Longleaf! The appeal of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes starts with the large front porch perfect for swinging and relaxing! The first floor of this home includes a bedroom, full bathroom, large living room, dining room, kitchen, and a laundry room that leads to the side door. The second floor includes 2 more spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large walk in closet/attic space. The exterior of the home features a new roof in 2020, new upstairs HVAC unit in 2020, a fully fenced backyard, a detached storage shed, an attached storage room, large covered front porch, back deck, and a side entrance to the house. The interior features beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting, a living room mantel, updated lighting and fans, new hardware in the kitchen, and fresh interior paint! Don't delay, you are sure to love all this home has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert