3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $219,000

This beautiful single story home has been fully renovated and completely move in ready! Conveniently located off Pamplico Highway and situated in the charming neighborhood of McElveen, this home features 3 bedrooms (with an option for a 4th), 1 full and 2 partial bathrooms. Other rooms include a large living room, dining room, laundry room, den, bonus/office/multipurpose room that could serve as a possible in-law suite with a separate entrance and partial bath. Upgrades include, refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and bedrooms, new paint throughout, new LVP flooring in the den and multipurpose room, new lighting, updated bathrooms and vinyl windows. The kitchen has been updated with a tile floor, granite counters, tile backsplash, new cabinet panels and hardware, and a new sink and fixtures. The exterior of the home features mature landscaping that has been well manicured, providing a beautiful curb appeal, rain gutters, and a fully fenced back yard with a double gate entrance. Also at the rear of the home there is a large patio area perfect for an outdoor barbecue and sitting area. Lastly, this home features a full-size workshop complete with 3 rooms, power, lighting, heat and air conditioning. There is plenty of space for a separate business, hobby enthusiast as well as utilizing the space for additional storage and/or workshop. Adjacent to the shop, there are two bays for covered parking or yard maintenance equipment. Do not miss your chance to view this beautifully updated home today!