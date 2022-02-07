3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $220,000

This charming one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2015 and has been maintained in pristine condition. Located in the neighborhood of Southbrook and tucked on a private cll-du-sac that backs up to a wooded area for a peaceful and private location. Features of this home included: desirable open floor plan, enhanced molding, engineered hard wood floors thought out living area and bedrooms, a formal dining room, and a kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, counter seating and large eat-in area. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer convey with the home. The owners suite features a trey ceiling, bathroom with granite and jet tub and large walk-in closet with built in shelving! The large backyard includes a concrete patio, with a low maintenance vinyl privacy fence! Don't delay and seeing this stunning home first hand!