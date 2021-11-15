 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $224,900

A lot of updates on this home including granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the house. Oversized laundry room. Fireplace and built in bookshelves in great room. Oversized two car garage. There is an separate kitchen off the garage (not included in the square footage. ) Vinyl windows. Roof replaced 2019.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

+6
Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Local News

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert