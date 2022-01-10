3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $224,900

Gorgeous Home in sought after neighborhood- The Meadows. Lucy T. Davis/West Florence Schools. This 3 bed 2 bath home has a lot to offer with Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms with tile floors, cathedral ceiling, crown molding, HUGE Master bedroom w/ Bath & Shower, Walk in Closet, jet tub, double vanity. Spacious kitchen with a dining area. Fenced in backyard with screen porch. Call today to see this BEAUTIFUL HOME!!!