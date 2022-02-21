3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $224,900

Everything has practically been updated in this great home. Wonderful location in the city with no HOA. Almost 3/4 acre lot allows plenty of room to add on or build a huge garage/workshop. Perfect location if you are a self employed person who needs some space. The home has new or almost new everything to include appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinet doors, all hardware, lighting, bathroom vanity, mirrors, carpet, painting, deck and more. The owner has done so very much to this home. The roof was replaced in 2013, and the HVAC was replaced in 2004. Prior to their ownership, the home had Ram Jack repairs, and all of the documentation is provided to new owner. There is a lifetime warranty on these repairs and is transferrable witha $100 fee. Current owner had the home inspected after the repairs and that report is also included for buyers review. They have installed french drains from the street and from the back of the home to the ditch (city owned). This was a precautionary measure as the CL100 at purchase had a max 19% moisture reading when it was purchased. Recently that same reading was 16%. Owners are just very meticulous with regards to their home. Outside storage building has electricity. Great curb appeal with a cute front porch for evenings outside. House also has termite bond in place and it is transferrable. More Info to follow!