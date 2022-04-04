 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $225,000

This one floor home has been tastefully updated throughout, not just on the surface but below the surface as well. A modern paint scheme compliments this Craftsman style home perfectly and updated mechanicals including all new electrical and PEX plumbing throughout make the home ready for the 21st century. A comfortable layout provides a perfect balance between living spaces and private spaces, with spacious bedrooms and a master suite that will meet all your needs and wants! Outside is an 24' x 32' oversized garage / workshop large enough to fit two cars and still have work space. The garage has been insulated and outfitted with custom storage. Schedule your showing today!

