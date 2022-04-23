 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $225,500

Pretty Traditional Brick Home built by Wayne Sturkie. Home was constructed in 2016 and completed in January 2017. Open floor plan with Three spacious bedrooms and two Full Bathrooms. Living room, Dining Room and eat in kitchen with Pantry and laundry room. Beautiful screened in porch with stamped concrete and two car garage. Sprinkler System for whole yard.

