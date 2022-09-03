The perfect dollhouse! An amazing opportunity to get an immaculate home in perfect condition, including features you don't get with new construction such as a storage building, landscaping, window blinds, and a refrigerator! The open floor plan showcases the beautiful craftsman-style finishings with lots of natural light throughout. The master suite is on the back of the house, separate from the other bedrooms. An additional pad has been added to the front of the house for guest parking. This adorable sidewalk-lined neighborhood is perfect for individuals, new families, or retirees. These homes sell quickly so come take your tour soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $227,000
