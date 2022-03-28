This single story brick home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms a fireplace and built in cabinets in the living room. Call your agent for more information. EHO, UI, Subject to app., Sold As-Is without any warranties, 3% to closing costs POSSIBLE if buyer requests. Call your agent today for further details or go to www.hudhomestore.com for information on HUD Case# 461-454526,
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $229,000
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday morning Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a period of time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.