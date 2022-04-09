3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $229,900

This beautiful home is a must see. Three-bedroom two bath home located just minutes from shopping, entertainment and dinning. This home comes with gorgeous flooring throughout. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher will convey with home. This home has the brand-new look, and you can still smell the new fresh paint throughout. VERY CLEAN This home also comes with a screen in porch. Come see for yourself to many extras to mention. Call for your personal showing today.