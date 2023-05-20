Beautifully Maintained Split Layout home in the Sandstone Subdivision. Open living Room to Kitchen/Dining area. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Eat in Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Master Bedroom Suite with Walk in Closet, & Private Bathroom. Large Back Yard with Screened in Porch. Attached 2 Car Garage, with Solar Panels. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $229,900
