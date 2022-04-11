 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $234,900

As you walk into this beautifully maintained home in Richmond Hills Subdivision you are greeted by a nice neutral color palette and recently installed engineered hardwood flooring. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a nice spacious family room. The eat-in kitchen with peninsula is perfect for entertaining. You don’t want to miss this home!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert