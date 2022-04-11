3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $235,000

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property that has been completely renovated! This home boast brand new cabinets, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, windows, refinished original hardwood, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new tile shower, new fixtures, new interior and exterior paint, new roof and much more. This home is centrally located in walking distance of Timrod Park, grocery stores and restaurants. This home is truly a gem. Call today to schedule your viewing! This home will not last long!