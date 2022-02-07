3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $240,000

BACK ON MARKET!!! Take a look at this charming well kept ranch 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home situated on 4 acres in the City of Florence. As you enter from the front door you will find a formal living area just off of the foyer. The open kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining guest or family meals. Just off of the kitchen there is a den with a fireplace that leads to the screened back porch overlooking the privacy fenced yard and pool. Outside is a carport and an additional 2 car garage.