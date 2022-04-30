Move in ready home located in Hampton Park Subdivison. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double garage, approx. 1540 square feet. Amazing kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast room. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings and en suite bath. Covered rear porch. You will absolutely love this beautiful home! Schedule your showing right away! $242,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $242,000
