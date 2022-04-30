 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $242,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $242,000

Move in ready home located in Hampton Park Subdivison. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double garage, approx. 1540 square feet. Amazing kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast room. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings and en suite bath. Covered rear porch. You will absolutely love this beautiful home! Schedule your showing right away! $242,000.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert