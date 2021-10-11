3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $247,000

Welcome home to the quaint neighborhood of Myrtle Court! This pristine single story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and is sure to be love at first sight! Fully updated from the ceiling to the floor with lovely features around every corner. Features and updates include: granite in kitchen and bathrooms, all new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash in the kitchen, new flooring including refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting, and fresh interior paint throughout. Additional features include enhanced molding, tray ceilings in dining room and owners suite, cathedral ceiling in 2nd bedroom, large laundry room with a sink and shelving and cabinets. The exterior features both a spacious screened in porch and large concrete patio. Backed up to a wooded area for extra privacy. This home is conveniently located and zoned for West Florence schools including Royall elementary. Don’t delay and seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer.