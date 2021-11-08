A home of character, and address of distinction! 3 bed 2 bath precious home w 1876 sqft in the heart of Florence. All hardwood flooring, granite counters, gas range, tons of natural light pours in through large windows, separate dining room, and a spacious tiled sunroom. Beautiful lot with mature trees. Out back is a brick patio and a detached garage. Enjoy this active and thriving neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Air Force chaplains from Florence have been selected for promotion.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people have been arrested and charged in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals -- one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A business on Sardis Highway had two of its three buildings destroyed in an early Friday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.