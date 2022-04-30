Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Waverly Woods subdivision. This home features a open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Home has LVP wood flooring throughout the whole house. Separate formal dining room. Large family room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. 2 nice bedrooms that could also serve as a home office. The master suite is very nice and the bathroom has both a big soaker tub and a shower. The fenced backyard has a couple of large mature trees that makes a wonderful private retreat. Home is situated toward the back of the subdivision which will provide privacy and not a lot of traffic. The neighborhood features a clubhouse with a community swimming pool. Come take a look today and make this great house your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence star athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. …
LAMAR, S.C. – Decobie Durant says he won’t cry. His friends think otherwise.
FLORENCE, N.C. – Four people are dead after separate shootings in Florence County during the weekend.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old was found dead Saturday morning after a shooting in Florence.
Trinity Collegiate golf captures 4th state title in last 5 full seasons despite shortened final round
CONWAY, S.C. – Tuesday was a bit of déjà vu for Thomas Davis in more ways than one.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than a few puppies and kittens from Florence Area Humane Society Friday made a huge sacrifice for the students at Francis Marion University.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence held a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Sister Sledge will headline the 2022 S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival in November, the planning committee announced Monday.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Michael M. …
FLORENCE, S.C. — The suspect in a Florence Saturday morning shooting — one of a series of separate incidents that left four people dead and on…