3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $249,900

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Waverly Woods subdivision. This home features a open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Home has LVP wood flooring throughout the whole house. Separate formal dining room. Large family room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. 2 nice bedrooms that could also serve as a home office. The master suite is very nice and the bathroom has both a big soaker tub and a shower. The fenced backyard has a couple of large mature trees that makes a wonderful private retreat. Home is situated toward the back of the subdivision which will provide privacy and not a lot of traffic. The neighborhood features a clubhouse with a community swimming pool. Come take a look today and make this great house your new home.