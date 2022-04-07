Property title to be conveyed via quit claim deed, Seller does not warranty or make any representation to the condition on the property. Sold as-is, where is. Property may have health and safety risk, All parties entering the property enter at your own risk.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $25,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Trae Hannibal, of Hartsville, will play next season at LSU.
MINNEAPOLIS − Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped only for a brief victory dance. She hand…
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jayla Jones, a Junior at Lake City High School, has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars program.
Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree against former basketball coach Andre Weathers dismissed
FLORENCE — All charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, against former Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year Andre W…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Many Hollywood actors only dream of being cast in an Oscar-winning film, but Stone Martin of Hartsville snagged a role on h…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.
DARLINGTON – If there ever was a man dedicated to making plants grow it would have been Anthony “Tony” Melton, Clemson Cooperative Extension h…
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Collin Wall’s single to left scored Jordan Williams in Friday’s bottom of the eighth, giving fourth-ranked Johnsonville a…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital Thursday morning following a car vs. school bus crash at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Church Street in Florence.