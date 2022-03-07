Three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom one story home in West Florence on a corner lot. Large formal living room and dining room. Detached two car carport. Separate office. Bonus room on second floor. Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated Wood floors in kitchen, breakfast, living, dining room, and bedrooms. 24 hour notice to show. Currently rented. This house is occupied.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
- Updated
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for. It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people have died following a wreck in Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made itself at home this postseason, going 4-0 in Florence. After winning its first three games on campus, the Tigers …
- Updated
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major colleg…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Around 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program alleging they had been denied the opportunity to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program.