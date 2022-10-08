3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $250,000

What a great looking property! Showroom ready with several updates! In 2022: New Ecobee Smart Thermostat added and fresh paint throughout. In 2021: New recessed can lighting added in the great room, new microwave & pendant lighting in the kitchen, new sliding barn door added at the entry to the master bathroom, new landscaping in the front yard & a fire pit was added in the back yard. In 2020: New engineered hardwood flooring added in the master bedroom & walk-in closet, new Anderson storm doors with retractable screen added at front & back and a new remote for the propane fireplace was added, as well. This home features an open concept, granite countertops in the kitchen & all bathrooms, oversized great room, recessed can lighting, gas log fireplace & tankless hot water heater. The master suite will fit any king size furniture they make, with accessories. With all these amenities, private back yard with white vinyl privacy fence and excellent curb appeal, this home is simply a can't miss!! It's obvious that the home owner has truly LOVED this home. Definitely put it on your list!! It will not last long!!