3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $250,000

** Offering $2000.00 towards Movement Mortgage Temp. 1/0 BUY DOWN with Kelly Schafer on FHA or Conv loans or buyer's closing cost. ** This is the last Trinity plan with a 12 x 12 screen porch. No carpet in this 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Tile flooring i n kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tray ceiling in living area and master bedroom. Ceiling fans in living area, all bedrooms and screened porch in rear. Additional patio extends from screen porch. Granite counter tops in kitchen, bar top and bathrooms. Linen closets in guest hallway and master bathroom. Walkin in closet in master. Double closets in secondary bedrooms. Cabinet in laundry room. Stainless kitchen appliances include smooth top range, dishwasher and microwave. Living area, dining area, hallways and bedrooms have vinyl plank flooring. Gutters. Sod in front & rear yard. Qualified and approved buyers, ONLY. Convenient location to hospitals, medical mall, FMU, Athletic complex at FMU;(off Palmetto Street), Touchstone Energy commerce City, Downtown Florence, Senior center & Freedom Park. Entrance to neighborhood off Freedom Blvd. (off Palmetto Street; Rt.76). Entrance way lined with sod, Palmetto trees and wax myrtle bushes. $2500.00 EM - No Exceptions. Covenant & Restrictions on file and enforced.