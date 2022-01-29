 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $253,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $253,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $253,000

Immaculate split bedroom home only 2 years old. Open floor plan with formal dining, breakfast area, granite counters, laminate and tile flooring. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry. Enjoy outside with patio and fenced yard with vinyl privacy fencing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert