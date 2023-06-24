Great Corner Lot with no neighbors behind you. Very nicely kept 3/2 with LVP flooring, Very nice kitchen with stairnless appliances to include refrigeratore, granite countertops and backsplash. Very spacious Family room has electric fireplace. Split floorplan with 2 br and 1 full bath on one side of home. Master br with trey ceiling with remote ceiling access lighting on the other side. Beautiful master bath with jetted tub and custom tile shower, double vanities and granite. Very large walk in closet. Two car garage with pull down stairs that lead to floored attic space. Large screen porch on back of home and very large pavered patio added for outdoor entertainment. A really cute well maintained home!! Come see it today. Sprinkler system in front and side. Professionally landscaped. Home look like new! Pride of ownership shows!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $255,000
