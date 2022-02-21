 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $260,000

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a large bonus room over the garage, that was originally built by a Custom Home Builder for his daughter. Conveniently located near South Florence High, the home features a Master Suite that includes a Master bath with large double vanity, jetted tub, oversized shower, and walk-in closet. The kitchen features ample counter space and an eat-in breakfast area. There is also a separate Dining Room which is open to the great room for entertaining. Out back you will find a large deck overlooking a fenced backyard, with oversized gate for easy access, and a detached finished building which is currently set up as a home gym. Another benefit of this property is that it is equipped with Solar panels that are approximately 2 Years old for energy efficiency and which significantly offsets the cost of heating and cooling. Call today to schedule your own personal showing.

