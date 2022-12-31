 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $263,374

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $263,374

Olivia II - Elevation A, new construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features a Rinnai Tankless water heater w/ Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range). "Seller to pay up to $10,000 in CC and pre-paids with Homeowner's Mortgage provided home closes in 2022. Seller paid closing costs is reduced to $5,000 if purchaser closes this home in 2023"

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert