 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,000

Don't delay! Check out this gorgeous move-in ready home in the family friendly, newly constructed area of the Olde Mill Subdivision in Florence. This home is located very close to all Florence has to offer! 1039 Took Place is loaded with great amenities such as a Tuxedo Touch smart home automation system, an auto docking system w/ speakers, music ports, and USB charging ports, a Rinnai tankless hot water heater, a Weathermatic ProLine sprinkler system, and a Ring outdoor camera system just to name a few. All kitchen appliances will be included with the exception of the refrigerator. New front landscaping was recently added to give great curb appeal. This home is a MUST SEE! Don't wait, call today! Outdoor storage building does not convey.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert