3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,000

Don't delay! Check out this gorgeous move-in ready home in the family friendly, newly constructed area of the Olde Mill Subdivision in Florence. This home is located very close to all Florence has to offer! 1039 Took Place is loaded with great amenities such as a Tuxedo Touch smart home automation system, an auto docking system w/ speakers, music ports, and USB charging ports, a Rinnai tankless hot water heater, a Weathermatic ProLine sprinkler system, and a Ring outdoor camera system just to name a few. All kitchen appliances will be included with the exception of the refrigerator. New front landscaping was recently added to give great curb appeal. This home is a MUST SEE! Don't wait, call today! Outdoor storage building does not convey.