Wow! Just like new! This home truly represents the future with the installed and fully paid for Solar Panels providing optimal living with documented super low utility bills and generating power in any kind of weather. How about that - a move-in ready home with a $13 power bill? Sounds great, right? Well, walk right into this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offering 1650 square feet of living space. It's filled with cool tones and charm and ready for you to make it your own! A very well designed open floor plan that provides an expansive great room open to the kitchen and breakfast rooms. Additional features in this home are: hardwood flooring throughout, LED lighting, SMART thermostat, along with a fully equipped stainless kitchen package to include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, stylish granite countertops with a complimentary backsplash and ample cabinets. We won’t forget about the spacious master retreat with an en-suite to include a walk-in closet. The laundry room is stocked with a washer, dryer and a utility sink. The exterior has been completely updated with additional blooming flowering plants and native trees that you'll enjoy gardening for years to come as the Seller has planted several trees in the front and back yard. Watch the water fowl enjoy the pond from your rear screened porch or patio. You’ll spend countless hours entertaining there. This is the perfect home for any buyer that wants a home wonderfully maintained and ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity of nearby restaurants, shopping & schools. There's just so much to L-O-V-E!!! Call for your appointment today.