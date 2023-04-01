OMG What a stunning home. Pride of ownership shows throughout. LVP flooring everywhere except front two bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded stove, backsplace, granite. Breakfast area overlooks the 10 x 10 pergola and the backyard. Family room with high ceilings and gas fireplace and builtins. Room wired for tv in two places. Hunter ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom is very spacious, and has a barn door that leads to upgraded master bath with tiled walk in shower/glass doors and separate tub and two vanities. Built in 2019, but looks as though it has never been lived in. Backyard is fully fenced with 6' fencing. 10x10 workshop. Sprinkler system front and rear on a separate meter. Very spacious screened in porch with plenty of room for entertaining. Corner lot. Cabinets and bench in garage, extra flooring in attic. Gutter and downspouts added, Security System. DR light does not convey, but owner will replace. A true GEM! Make your appointment today to this the beautiful home!! More pictures coming, but wanted to get listing up today!!