Built in 2021, this beautiful home will surely impress. Enjoy rocking on the large front porch or lounging on the spacious screened back porch. You will love the beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. This home features an open floor plan with high ceilings in living area. The airy and spacious den boasts brick, gas fireplace with wood mantle. You will fall in love with this beautiful kitchen that includes, gas range, under cabinet lighting, distressed brick backsplash, large farm sink, and granite counter tops. The master bedroom boasts farm door leading to bathroom featuring his/her sinks with granite counters, large tile shower with glass door, free standing tub, and walk-in closet. Ample size guest bedrooms. Very tasteful lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout home. Meticulously maintained and like new, this incredible home surely will not last long. Call today before it's too late.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,000
