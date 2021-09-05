Welcome to 1019 Cherokee Road! This house is move-in ready, nice traditional brick home located on corner lot in the heart of Florence. This house features 3 BR -2BTH, spacious eat-in kitchen and adorable sunroom that captures so much light, you will never want to leave! It also features a bonus room with built in bookshelves it could be used as an office, bedroom, yoga studio (possibilities are endless!) The bonus room has a separate HVAC unit - two years old. New roof-June 2021!!! This house is located on beautiful corner lot with a fenced back yard/ separate well for irrigation system, it also has separate covered parking and extra storage. This property possesses a great house, nice yard and perfect location, it truly checks all the boxes!! Dishwasher, Range 2 years old included. Home warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $265,900
