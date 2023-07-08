Sandstone is pleased to have you! This new home has never been lived in and is ready for its new owner. The three bedroom, two full bath, three car attached garage home features an open floor plan, dining area with Bay window, mud/laundry room, walk-in pantry, and plenty of closet space. The front porch gives you ample space for multiple rockers to help you relax. A covered patio with ceiling fan in the back can be accessed from the garage and the owner's bedroom. Luxury vinyl plank covers all of the flooring, with the exception of the kitchen, laundry, dining area, and bathrooms, which feature ceramic tile. No carpet! Ceiling fans are located in each bedroom, living room, and on the back covered patio area. Tray ceilings are in both the living area and the owner's bedroom. The owner's suite comes complete with both a walk-in closet and a double closet, access to the back patio, and a private bathroom, complete with dual vanities and walk-in shower. The kitchen and the bathrooms feature granite counter tops. The kitchen offers a walk-in pantry, new stainless range, dishwasher, and microwave. The dining area features a Bay window and opens up nicely to both the kitchen and living room. Both the front and the back yards have been sodded. Other features include gutters, recessed lighting, neutral and modern paint colors, corner lot, and plenty of natural light. Very convenient to everything Florence has to offer. Call a Realtor today for more information or to set up a showing!