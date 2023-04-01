Welcome Home to 1427 Bourbon - located in Summergate.This is a newly constructed, 1-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is soon to be ready for you. Open the front door to find an inviting foyer that leads you to an open flow into the great room and spacious kitchen with a large island, dining area, and pantry for easy access to everyday essentials. Stay organized with the drop spot just as you step in from the garage. This split floor plan provides privacy for the owner's retreat, which also boasts an extra-large walk-in closet. All luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout is spot on for pet friendliness and easy maintenance - no carpet. And, the convenient location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. There is also a back porch for relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "Home!"
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $269,900
