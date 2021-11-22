This charming 2-story home is located in the highly desired Cloisters neighborhood. The home welcomes you to hardwood flooring in the foyer and a beautiful staircase. On the main level, there is decorative crown molding, chair rails, a quaint dining room with bay windows and a 2nd room suitable for a home office or study. The great room has cathedral ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace ready for cozy evenings, French doors giving access to a comfortable porch overlooking the backyard and it opens into a spacious kitchen with an eat-in area.To complete the main level, there is a pantry, a ½ bath, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and an entrance door leading into an attached 2-car garage. The home has wall-to-wall carpet in the great room and throughout upstairs. On the second floor, there is a huge primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and a sitting area overlooking the backyard, 2 additional bedrooms, and (1) full hall bathroom. Additional features of the home include a large front and backyard, a security system, sprinkler system, an energy-saving HVAC system installed 2020, and NO required HOA fees.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,000
