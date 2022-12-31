3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,000

** Offering $2000.00 towards Movement Mortgage Temp. 1/0 BUY DOWN with Kelly Schafer on FHA or Conv loans or buyer's closing cost** Redesigned & expanded Magnolia plan. NO Carpet. Vinyl plank flooring in foyer, living area, hallway, sunroom and bedrooms. Tile in laundry room, kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. Enlarged Double garage. Bay window in dinette. Granite counter tops in Kitchen & bathrooms. His & her sinks in master bathroom. 5ft. Master shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living area & sunroom. Tray ceiling in master bedroom. Sunroom opens to rear patio. Cabinet in laundry room. Double closets in bedroom 2 & 3. Walk in closet in master. Stainless smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. Pantry in kitchen. Sodded front & rear yards. Gutters. Convenient location to hospitals, medical mall, FMU, Athletic complex; off Palmetto Street, Touchstone Energy commerce City & Freedom Park. Entrance to neighborhood off Freedom Blvd. (off Palmetto Street; Rt.76). Entranceway lined with sod, Palmetto trees. $2500.00 EM - No Exceptions. Covenant & Restrictions on file and enforced. Qualified/approved buyers ONLY!