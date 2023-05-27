Wow! Just like new! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1650 square feet of living space. It's filled with cool tones and charm and ready for you to call it home! Walk right into this very well designed floor plan that provides an expansive great room open to the kitchen and breakfast rooms. Additional features in this home are: hardwood flooring throughout, LED lighting, SMART thermostat, along with a fully equipped stainless kitchen package to include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, stylish granite countertops with a complimentary backsplash and ample cabinets. We won't forget about the spacious master retreat with an en-suite, to include a walk-in closet. The laundry room is stocked with a washer, dryer and a utility sink. The exterior has been updated with energy saving solar panels, as well as blooming flowering plants and native trees that you'll enjoy gardening for years to come, as the Seller has planted several trees in the front and back yard. Watch the water fowl enjoy the pond from your rear screened porch or patio. You'll spend countless hours entertaining there. This is the perfect home for any buyer that wants a home wonderfully maintained and ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity of nearby restaurants, shopping & schools. There's just so much to L-O-V-E!!! Call for your appointment today.