 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,448

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,448

New construction, The Olivia II, by Great Southern Homes. Energy and cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range). LVT Flooring - Luxury Vinyl Tile Exterior features vinyl siding, stone and board and batton

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert