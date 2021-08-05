 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $273,999
Fabulous Open Floorplan in Wentworth Hall. Super convenient location to all Florence SC has to offer. Open concept with split floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Stylish kitchen open to family room and formal dining room. 2 car garage and low maintenance lawn. Hurry come take a look as this home will go fast.

