The Olivia II B. This 1 story home features a foyer, family room with tray ceiling, kitchen with dinette area, owners suite with tray ceiling , double sinks, garden tub/shower combo. LVT in living areas, fireplace in the family room and covered porch. Standard features include an energy and cost efficient home that include granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home also features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Seller to pay $5000 towards Buyers closing costs when using preferred lender (Homeowners Mortgage).
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $274,157
