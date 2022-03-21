 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

Welcome home to the desirable Forrest Hills neighborhood! This 3 bedroom (plus a bonus), 2.5 bathroom home is situated in the prefect location and has so much to offer. Features include: a beautifully updated kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, large living room, dining room, and a den located just off the kitchen. The den features a gas fireplace, built in shelving and wood ceiling beams. The upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a bonus room and 2 full bathrooms. The exterior is complete with a detached garage, fenced in yard, and 2 covered patios that are great for both relaxing and entertaining alike. This beautiful home also features a new HVAC unit in 2021. Conveniently located just off Cherokee and a short walk to Lucas Park. Don't delay and seeing first hand all this home has to offer!

