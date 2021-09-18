3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City police officer died Friday as a result of a police pursuit on Matthews Road in Lake City.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of a local non-profit says that she feels her organization was insulted by the city of Florence. The alleged insult occurred when Pee Dee Healthy Start approached the city in July about scheduling a music festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at a closed street in downtown Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The alumni of Wilson High School will once again be able to celebrate homecoming with a parade and TigerFest after a year’s hiatus.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The planned demolition of two buildings on properties located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street got the firs…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to ha…
FLORENCE, S.C. – One hundred years after it opened its doors to the children of Florence and the surrounding areas, McClenaghan High School is…
MULLINS — When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As Thursday morning's retirement ceremony for Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton -- only the first of such ceremonies planned -- there were no fewer than eight different group photos taken with him at the center of the group.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The baseball and track complex under construction will cost the city of Florence an additional $3 million. The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $3 million lease purchase agreement with a company to be determined by bid for lighting, bleachers and other equipment at the city's baseball and track complex.