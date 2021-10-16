3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Supreme Court has given the OK to Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to withdraw the state from the federal CO…
A former Florence One Schools official has resigned as the superintendent of Dorchester School District 4.
FLORENCE, S.C. – When he opened his property tax notice, Bill Phillips was surprised to find his bill had increased by approximately $200.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Once again the purple and gold of Wilson High School filled the streets of Florence on Saturday morning.
Teresa Myers Ervin, Housing Authority of Florence locked at impasse over current Housing Authority headquarters
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin are at an impasse over the soon-to-be-former housing …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night.
Over the years, I’ve been routinely asked about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss and blood sugar control. Exploring how ACV is made and any evidence behind the claims can help you discern whether to take it as a supplement or enjoy adding it more to weekly recipes.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Coroner Keith on Lutcken Wednesday afternoon released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Monday evening at 1601 McMillan Lane.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties.