3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $277,900

Take a look at this beautiful open concept home in The Highlands of Parkwood. As you enter from the front porch you are greeted by an open concept living space perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has been updated with solid surface counters and new cabinets. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a master suite with new vanity top, and a bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom. HVAC and roof are 2 years. Pool table, patio furniture, and freezer convey with home.