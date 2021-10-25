 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $277,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $277,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $277,900

Take a look at this beautiful open concept home in The Highlands of Parkwood. As you enter from the front porch you are greeted by an open concept living space perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has been updated with solid surface counters and new cabinets. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a master suite with new vanity top, and a bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom. HVAC and roof are 2 years. Pool table, patio furniture, and freezer convey with home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert