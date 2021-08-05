Welcome to Wentworth Hall. Conveniently located to all Florence SC has to offer. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a split floor plan that is very open. There is a formal dining room, a large family room with fireplace, and a large kitchen. Large master bedroom with wonderful bathroom and a big walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms share a bathroom. Nice back porch and a 2 car garage complete this beautiful home. Contact your Agent today to get contracted and pick out your colors and touches to make this new construction home your own. Construction has just began with an anticipated completion date the end of the year. (All pictures are of a completed home and offered as a rendering)
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,999
