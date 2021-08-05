 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,000
Open floor plan. One story. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a split floor plan. Great room with electric logs in fireplace. Formal dining room. The large master suite features a wonderful master bath and a walk-in closet. Located in Wentworth Hall just off Third Loop Road.

