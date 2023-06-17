Come and live in beautiful Spring Haven. This beautiful home was built in 2020 and has 3 bed and 2 full baths. The flooring consists of engineered hardwood floors and tile. The kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave are included). The large owner's suite bathroom has tile flooring and a very large walk-in closet, granite counter tops, and a 2 sink vanity. The other full bath has a 2 sink vanity with granite counter tops and tile flooring. The living area has a beautiful electric fireplace perfect for family time. Relax outside in the screened porch, or sit outside on the patio by the fire. This house is priced right and ready to sell! $279,995.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,995
