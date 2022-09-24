3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $280,000

Redesigned and improved floor plan. No carpet. Triple garage. Front porch and covered patio in rear with access from garage and master bedroom. Ceiling fan in covered patio. Vinyl plank flooring in foyer, living area, hallways and all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining area, laundry room and bathrooms. Double linen closet in hallway. Cabinet in laundry room. Double closet in front bedroom and single closet in second bedroom. Tray ceiling in living area and master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk in closet and double closet. Atrium door with built in blinds in master bedroom leads to covered patio. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. 5ft shower in master bathroom. Double sinks in master bathroom. Bay window in dining area. Stainless smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher in kitchen. Sodded front and rear yards. Gutters. Convenient location to hospitals, medical mall, FMU Athletic complex; off Palmetto Street, Touchstone Energy commerce City & Freedom Park. Entrance to neighborhood off Freedom Blvd. (off Palmetto Street; Rt.76). Entranceway lined with sod, Palmetto trees. $2500.00 EM - No Exceptions. EM held by McGowan Law Firm. Covenant &Restrictions on file and enforced. Qualified/approved buyers ONLY! Estimated closing date 10/27/2022.